Thrive Café's veggie burrito burger is better than any meat burger you could EVER eat.

There is nothing wimpy about their spicy, lean, mean and packed full of nutrients veggie burger that can be eaten daily at their café on The Square in Tullow.

This burger is packed with natural protein and has all the taste of Mexico, topped with their home made salsa, guacamole and Coolattin cheddar and is served on a brioche bun.

It is just one of a wide range of innovative, delicious and healthy foods at the local café.

Thrive cafe opened on February 1 of 2018 and their focus is on selling healthy food and drinks to their customers to support people's well being and provide energy to fuel their day.

It features a full menu of moderately priced healthy flavoursome foods and drinks. The key influence of the menu is based on a excellent foundation of our daily nutritional requirements crafted into cleverly tasting recipes.

Thrive Café also organises wonderful cooking classes and you can find out about their latest cooking classes here.