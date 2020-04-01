Stop everything! Popular Easter Eggs have dropped to 99c at Aldi stores nationwide
Obviously, it is still important to adhere to the latest advice for the Covid-19 lockdown
Aldi
German retailer Aldi have announced price drops on a range of Easter eggs, in all 142 stores nationwide, FROM WEDNESDAY!
The following medium sized Easter Eggs are dropping from €1.49 to 99 cent each!
Cadbury Buttons Easter Egg - €0.99/128g
Cadbury Crème Egg Easter Egg – €0.99/138g
Cadbury Crunchie Easter Egg - €0.99/134g
Cadbury Mini Eggs Easter Egg - €0.99/130g
Smarties Easter Egg - €0.99/122g
Maltesers Easter Egg – €0.99/127g
What better time to stock up on all of your favourites, at brilliantly low prices and just in time for Easter!
Obviously, it is still important to adhere to the latest advice for the Covid-19 lockdown.
The announcement made last week by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar aimed to lock the country indoors with a few exceptions, including shopping for food, medical appointments, collecting medicine, farming, brief physical exercise, or caring for the elderly and vulnerable in your family.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on