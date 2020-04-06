SPONSORED
Carlow Nissan say customers can fully finance and buy cars 'without leaving their home'
Amazing!
The dealership on the outskirts of Carlow Town
Carlow Nissan has said that customers can fully finance and buy cars "without leaving their home".
The local car dealer says contact-less deliveries will be offered once restrictions are lifted with cars fully sanitised before handover.
A 90 DAY NO FINANCE REPAYMENTS SPECIAL is now available!
They said: "We will cover the initial two payments to get you and us both moving again.
"If you would like more information or want to apply for finance please send us a private mail or you can Call/Text Frank on 086 3589672."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on