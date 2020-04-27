ALERT: Gardaí issue warning over scam involving email about a 'missed delivery'
Be advised!
Warning issued over scam email scam
Gardaí have issued a warning over a scam involving an email about a "missed delivery".
Gardaí in Carlow/Kilkenny said: "Just a quick heads up. A call was received at the station from a person saying they had received an email indicating they had missed a delivery from a courier.
"It provided a payment link that is of course bogus."
