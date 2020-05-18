Carlow people! When is IKEA reopening its stores during the Covid-19 pandemic?
IKEA stores in Ireland are remaining closed during Phase 1 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions.
The stores remain closed as the government specified that only shops that sell homeware incidental to their primary retail functions can open from today (Monday, May 18).
IKEA says it continues to plan for the safe reopening of its stores, once it gets the go-ahead from the authorities.
