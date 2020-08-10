Restart Grant Plus scheme boost for Carlow businesses

The Restart Grant Plus will help businesses in Carlow and Kilkenny reopen and will help local people get back to work, according to Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

Deputy Phelan said the Restart Grant Plus scheme gives grants to businesses to help them reopen and get their staff back to work.

“The Restart Grant Plus is a key part of the Government’s July Stimulus package, a €7.4 billion package of measures designed to stimulate a jobs-led recovery and build economic confidence while continuing to manage the impact of Covid-19,” he said.

“This expanded and improved Restart Grant Plus will see €300 million additional funding in addition to the €250 million previously committed.”

Deputy Phelan said the grant amount has increased substantially. The minimum grant available is €4,000, an increase from €2,000 previously. The maximum grant available is €25,000, an increase from €10,000 previously.

“More businesses across Carlow and Kilkenny could now find themselves eligible for this grant than before, and key businesses that received a grant under the first scheme can re-apply to receive additional funding. Non-rateable B&Bs, sports clubs with commercial activities and trading charity shops are now eligible. Previously only small companies could apply for this grant, but now medium-sized companies are also eligible,” he said.

“I encourage all companies with up to 250 employees to apply through Carlow and Kilkenny County Councils.”

The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation has established a Business Support Call Centre for information on the business support available to businesses and enterprises affected by Covid-19. It can be reached at infobusinesssupport@dbei.gov. ie or 01- 631 2002.