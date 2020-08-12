New programme will bring 'significant benefits' to Carlow companies

Institute of Technology (IT) Carlow and Carlow County Council have launched the new 2020 Innovate programme, which aims to support companies with the opportunities and challenges of Brexit and Covid-19 trading conditions.

The programme is designed with owner managers in mind to help build a pathway to access support, reassess business and develop innovative strategies for adapting to new market opportunities and challenges. The programme brings them through a disciplined framework to discover and analyse where the innovation potential lies in your enterprise and how you can capitalise on those opportunities to strive for growth.

"We are looking forward to opening our doors to the business community in County Carlow to show how our work and the methodologies we have developed by working with hundreds of companies can be applied to develop real market opportunities for organisations," says IT Carlow Design+ Technology Gateway design strategist Lynne Whelan.

"It has been proven internationally that companies who innovate engage with their customers better by understanding their unique selling point and also recognising the need to innovate in order to ride the wave of market opportunities and challenges."

Local Enterprise Office senior enterprise development officer Pauline Hoctor adds: "We are delighted to be able to offer this service to our clients as part of their development journey with the Local Enterprise Office and we can see that the programme will offer new opportunities for development, funding and market opportunities while also helping company address their business challenges.

“We recognise that with the economic shockwave of Covid, coupled with the challenges of Brexit, that this programme is for people who are hungry to succeed, develop and grow. Previous clients who have availed of the process have found significant benefits and we encourage people to engage with it."

To book a place on this programme, log onto www.localenterprise.ie/carlow.