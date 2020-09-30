Free online County Carlow Retail Seminar planned for October

County Carlow Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with KCLR96FM and Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) have scheduled the first County Carlow Retail Seminar for October 7.

The online seminar will be hosted by John Purcell and will look at support for business, innovation in retail, supporting local while allowing some time for online networking and the sharing of ideas.

With guest speakers including Evelyn Moynihan of Champion Green, John Wall of Me2You and Philip McDonald of Detail Menswear, the event is sure to have something for everyone.

“The retail sector like many others has been hard hit over the last few months and despite this businesses have been very innovative and progressive in what they have done to support their customers,” says

“This seminar has been designed, not only to assist and inform them but also to listen to their views and opinions on what further measures and steps are necessary going forward,” says County Carlow Chamber CEO Brian O’Farrell.

The event is open for retailers across County Carlow to join and will be hosted at 10am to 12 noon and again in the afternoon from 2pm to 4pm, allowing ample opportunity for retailers across the county to connect.

Commenting on the seminar, LEO head of enterprise Kieran Comerford says: “County Carlow has a diverse range of nationally recognised brands and local independent retailers offer customers an attractive experience and choice.

“Carlow County Council is delighted to be working with KCLR and County Carlow Chamber on this seminar, and we look forward to presenting details of support for retail and also a series of local projects which are designed to support the retail business community in these challenging times.”

The seminar is free to attend. Attendees need to register online.