Carlow businesses encouraged to 'Look to Liverpool'

Businesses in Carlow who have ambition to grow through export sales are encouraged to take part in a new programme which will support them to meet new potential customers in Liverpool.

The “Export to Liverpool” programme, which was officially launched last week, was developed by Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office and will be delivered by them in partnership with County Carlow Chamber.

This exciting programme will see eight Carlow businesses supported to grow their export sales through a series of group workshops and individual mentoring from export advisors.

The programme will culminate in a sales prospecting visit to Liverpool and the wider Merseyside area in May 2022 when the Carlow businesses will meet with a series of prospective customers who have been pre-selected for them based on their product offerings.

Speaking at the programme launch Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan said:

“I encourage all Carlow businesses who manufacture a product or offer a service which could be exported to apply for the new Export to Liverpool programme.

"Ireland has traditionally had very strong links to Liverpool and this is a great opportunity for Carlow businesses to build on these links and identify new export customers.”

Séamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office added:

“Post-Brexit regulations are some of the biggest challenges facing Irish exporters today.

"A significant element of the training and mentoring programme we have developed will assist Carlow businesses to understand and prepare for these regulations if they gain new customers in Liverpool following their sales visit.”

Local Enterprise Office Carlow are now accepting applications from businesses who wish to be considered for this programme.

Businesses must be located in County Carlow, be trading for at least one year, have between 2 and 20 employees and have a product or service which could be suitable for export. Applicant businesses must commit to fully participating in the training and mentoring and the sales prospecting trip to Liverpool.

Businesses interested in participating can apply at https://submit.link/BU before the deadline of January 16 2021. Queries in respect of the programme to Seamus Doran in the Local Enterprise Office on 059-9129783 or Brian O’Farrell in County Carlow Chamber.