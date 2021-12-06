Search

06 Dec 2021

Carlow businesses encouraged to 'Look to Liverpool'

Carlow Businesses Encouraged to 'Look to Liverpool'

Carlow Businesses Encouraged to 'Look to Liverpool'

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Businesses in Carlow who have ambition to grow through export sales are encouraged to take part in a new programme which will support them to meet new potential customers in Liverpool.

The “Export to Liverpool” programme, which was officially launched last week, was developed by Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office and will be delivered by them in partnership with County Carlow Chamber.

This exciting programme will see eight Carlow businesses supported to grow their export sales through a series of group workshops and individual mentoring from export advisors.

The programme will culminate in a sales prospecting visit to Liverpool and the wider Merseyside area in May 2022 when the Carlow businesses will meet with a series of prospective customers who have been pre-selected for them based on their product offerings.

Speaking at the programme launch Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan said:

“I encourage all Carlow businesses who manufacture a product or offer a service which could be exported to apply for the new Export to Liverpool programme.

"Ireland has traditionally had very strong links to Liverpool and this is a great opportunity for Carlow businesses to build on these links and identify new export customers.”

Séamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office added:

“Post-Brexit regulations are some of the biggest challenges facing Irish exporters today.

"A significant element of the training and mentoring programme we have developed will assist Carlow businesses to understand and prepare for these regulations if they gain new customers in Liverpool following their sales visit.”

Pope warns young people against consumerism and 'the cult of physical wellness'

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow launches survey to capture 'real voices' of women experiencing menopause

Local Enterprise Office Carlow are now accepting applications from businesses who wish to be considered for this programme.

Businesses must be located in County Carlow, be trading for at least one year, have between 2 and 20 employees and have a product or service which could be suitable for export. Applicant businesses must commit to fully participating in the training and mentoring and the sales prospecting trip to Liverpool.

Businesses interested in participating can apply at https://submit.link/BU before the deadline of January 16 2021. Queries in respect of the programme to Seamus Doran in the Local Enterprise Office on 059-9129783 or Brian O’Farrell in County Carlow Chamber.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media