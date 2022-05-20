Search

20 May 2022

Carlow businesses explore trade opportunities in Liverpool

The six businesses who took part were Simply Workflow, RT Smart Data, Cunningham Engineering, EAltra, The Business Trouble Shooter and Jo Browne Ireland

Lili Lonergan

20 May 2022 12:19 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Six Carlow businesses have returned from a successful trade visit to Liverpool where they spent three days meeting prospective new customers and exploring new export opportunities.

The businesses were participants in the “Export to Liverpool” programme, which was developed by Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office and delivered by them in partnership with County Carlow Chamber.

This exciting programme commenced in January and over the past number of months each participating business was supported to grow their export sales through a series of group workshops and individual mentoring from export advisors.

The programme culminated in a sales prospecting visit to Liverpool where the Carlow businesses met with a series of prospective customers who had been pre-selected for them based on their product offerings.

Although the group were based in Liverpool, they had meetings with prospective clients in a wide geographic area stretching from Manchester to Wolverhampton to Wales, leading to a number of busy but productive days. The businesses will now be following up independently with their new contacts to finalise deals and win new orders.

Speaking of the programme Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Fintan Phelan said:

“Ireland has traditionally had very strong links to Liverpool and this was a great opportunity for Carlow businesses to build on these links and identify new export customers. The response from the businesses who took part was extremely positive and I have no doubt each of them will benefit from this engagement with the Local Enterprise Office’s innovative programme.”

Séamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office added:

“This was a holistic programme which provided participants comprehensive training and mentoring support to allow them explore an overseas market, with many of them looking outside of an Irish customer base for the first time. The supports we gave them in Ireland before departure were critical to the success of their visit to Liverpool.”

County Carlow Chamber partnered in the delivery of the Export to Liverpool programme.

Chamber President Colin Duggan said:

“Carlow manufacturers and service providers who are ambitious for business growth need to consider becoming exporters. The success of the Export to Liverpool programme shows that Carlow businesses of all sizes, who offer a quality product or service, have potential to develop new customers overseas.

“We hope that this programme will inspire other Carlow businesses to start their own export journey.”

