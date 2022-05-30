Businesses in Carlow urged to apply for new apprenticeship grant

Carlow employers are urged to take on apprentices and avail of new financial supports to do so.

Over 2,500 people have been registered as an apprentice so far this year – higher than the same period in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Businesses who take on apprentices are now entitled to a €2,000 payment - €1,000 in June and a further €1,000 at the end of the year.

In addition, employers who take on an underrepresented gender are entitled to an additional €2,666.

Minister for Further & Higher Education, Research, Innovation & Science, Simon Harris said:

“Employers are key to us reaching our apprenticeship targets. We have introduced a new support - a grant of €2,000 for every apprentice taken on.

“The portal to apply for the grant is now open. You will receive €1,000 initially and an additional €1,000 later in the year. All you have to do is log on to www.apprenticeship.ie, apply and get your grant.”

The grant will be paid in arrears in 2 payments annually, with €1,000 payable mid-year and a further €1,000 at year-end. For 2-year apprenticeships, employers are eligible to claim up to €4000 over the period.

For 3-year apprenticeships employers are eligible for up to €6,000 and up to €8,000 on a 4-yearapprenticeship.

Employers who believe they are eligible for the grant but who have not yet registered for Apprenticeship Online can contact info-apprenticeshipjobs@solas.ie to register.

Employers will be able to complete the user-friendly online application process in minutes, confirming their contact details, a pre-populated list of their current apprentices, their bank details and tax clearance details.

It is intended that completed applications will be processed in a matter of days, with employers receiving the grant directly into their bank account.