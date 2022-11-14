Carlow charities receive grants

Receiving the grants are Tullow Day Care Centre, My Canine Companion, Carlow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and Carlow Women’s Aid.
A total of four Carlow-based charities and community groups have become the latest beneficiaries of ALDI’s Community Grants programme, with each charity receiving a €500 grant from the ALDI store teams in County Carlow.
Receiving the €500 grants are Tullow Day Care Centre, My Canine Companion, Carlow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and Carlow Women’s Aid.
ALDI’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by ALDI employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.
Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director, ALDI Ireland said: “We are very proud to continue to support local charities across the country through the ALDI Community Grants programme and we’re pleased to see the impact of our donation in the local communities of County Carlow.”
