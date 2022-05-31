Funding for five sports clubs welcomed in Carlow

Over €227,125 in funding has been allocated for five Carlow sports clubs following the conclusion of the appeals process for the 2020 round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

Five Carlow clubs:

Bagenalstown AFC - Training Facilities upgrade - €33,659.95

Carlow Fighting Cocks GFC - A hard surface walkway/ fencing/ ballstops - €50,266.36

Leighlin Parish Sports Grounds Development Committee - All Weather Phase 2 - €32,488.04

Saint Patrick's Boys AFC - Ladies/Accessibility Dressing Room - €71,789.53

St Laurence O'Toole Athletic Club - upgrades - €38,922.00

Welcoming the news, Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, commented:

“I have seen first-hand the huge difference that the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme has made for clubs in Carlow. It is one of the highlights of my job to meet the volunteers such as those behind the clubs and groups receiving grants today and see the real improvements the grants make to their organisations.

“I am delighted that nationally the highest level of funding ever under the Programme was allocated and I will continue to make the case for further enhanced investment in Carlow sport in the years ahead.”

The Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP) is the primary vehicle for Government support for the development of sports and recreation facilities and the purchase of non-personal sports equipment throughout the country.

Over 13,000 projects have now benefited from sports capital funding since 1998, bringing the total allocations in that time to over €1.15 billion.

By the closing date for applications (March 1, 2021) under this latest round, 3,106 applications were submitted seeking over €200m in funding. This is the highest number of applications ever received.

The scoring system and assessment procedures were finalised and published prior to assessment work commencing and all applications were assessed in accordance with these procedures.

Approximately one thousand of the submitted applications were for 'equipment-only' projects.

These applications were assessed first and grants with a total value of €16.6m were announced on 6 August 2021. The remaining capital applications were then assessed and 1,865 individual grant offers with a total value of over €143.8 million were announced on Friday 11 February 2022. This represented the highest level of allocation ever made under the SCEP.

Unsuccessful applicants were able to appeal the Department's decision. The deadline for submission of appeals was Monday 4 April and 146 appeals were received.

This announcement represents the completion of the allocations under the 2020 round. A full review of the 2020 round will now be undertaken and recommendations arising will be reflected in the terms and conditions of the next round.

The precise timing of this next round of the Programme will be announced once this review is complete.