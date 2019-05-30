PICTURE: Carlow secondary school launches project to be 'Plastic Free by Twenty-Three'
The Presentation College Secondary School in Carlow Town has launched a project to be "Plastic Free by Twenty-Three".
The students are raising awareness of the need to reduce plastic usage.
'Plastic Free by Twenty-Three' is a project currently running in @Pres_Carlow. Students are raising awareness of the need to reduce plastic usage. @PresGreenSchool @GreenSchoolsIre @Carlow_Co_Co pic.twitter.com/qILhZArili— Presentation College (@Pres_Carlow) May 29, 2019
