Water to be shut off for properties on Tullow Street from Potato Market to Dublin Street
Be advised!
Residents be advised
Carlow County Council are currently carrying out upgrading works on the watermains on Dublin Street, Carlow Town.
As part of these works, the water serving properties on Tullow Street (from Potato Market to Dublin Street) and Charlotte Street, Carlow Town, will be shut down between the hours of 12am and 4am on Wednesday, July 3.
Carlow County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on