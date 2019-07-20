Carlow Local Sports Partnership to hold their annual Play Day on the Tullow Road

County Carlow Local Sports Partnership will hold their annual Play Day on the Tullow Road in Carlow Town this afternoon (Saturday).

There will be lots of fun activities for the whole family and everything is free.

Activities include kite art, African drumming, fire service display, giant inflatable darts target, tag rugby, ice cream van and many more.

It's on from 2pm to 5pm in the field behind the Gaelscoil.

For more information, see below: