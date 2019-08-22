Water outage affecting hugely populated area of Carlow Town Thursday morning

An unplanned water outage is affecting a hugely populated area of Carlow Town this Thursday morning.

The outage is expected to last from 9.30am to 1.30pm from Chaplestown, Walls Forge areas and Tullow Rd from Walls Forge to Perrys and is for essential repair works.

Coffee Northumberland Ltd are currently carrying out works in the Walls Forge/Chaplestown area of Carlow Town.