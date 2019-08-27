Nightworks on N80 in Carlow Town due to begin on Tuesday night will last a week

Nightworks on the N80 in Carlow Town are due to begin on Tuesday night, starting on the Cannery Road.

The works extend from the Oak Park Road junction to the Athy Road Roundabout.

Works are scheduled to start at 7pm each evening with Stop/Go temporary traffic management in place, works will finish each morning by 7am.

Variable Message Signs will be erected to inform approaching traffic. Works are due to finish on Wednesday night next week but are weather dependent