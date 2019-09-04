Noise warning ahead of water outage affecting premises on this street in Carlow Town

A noise warning has been issued ahead of a water outage affecting premises on College Street in Carlow Town.

GMC Ltd are carrying out watermain rehabilitation works in Carlow Town centre on behalf of Irish Water and Carlow County Council.

As part of these works there will be planned watermain shut downs on Thursday, September 5 from 11pm until 4am Friday morning to facilitate a new connection to Brown Street.



Also as part of these works, construction activity will be taking place at the junction of College Street and Brown Street area in Carlow Town and construction noise can be expected outside of normal working hours.

The Council and Irish Water apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by these necessary works.