Revealed: Take A Part Carlow shortlisted for this year's The Spark Change Awards

Take a Part Carlow has been shortlisted for The Spark Change Awards 2019.

The Wheel and Trinity College Dublin, supported by the Environmental Protection Agency, have announced the shortlist for the inaugural Spark Change Sustainability Awards.

The Spark Change Awards celebrate people working at the grassroots to make their communities socially, environmentally and economically sustainable.

Over the past year, dozens of community and voluntary groups have been beavering away at projects that contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Thirty-five projects completed the challenge, and 11 have been shortlisted in six categories. The winners will be announced at the Spark Change Awards on October 18 at Dublin Castle.

The Shortlist

Three projects have been shortlisted in each of the six categories and a panel of expert judges will choose a winner in each category:

1. Mobilizer Award

The project that demonstrates the greatest successes with mobilizing individuals, organisations or networks for collective action for the SDGs.

•Community Wetlands Forum

•Athboy Tidy Towns

•Go Greener with Grangecon

2. Storyteller Award

The most impactful or innovative project to capture powerful human stories to help communicate the interconnectedness ?of the SDGs in people’s lives through different mediums.

•Family Addiction Support Network

•Saint Patrick's Cathedral, Dublin

•Foodture

3. Campaigner Award

The most impactful or innovative communications campaign (local/national/international) to raise public awareness about the SDGs and/or people’s role in SDG action.

•Belturbet Zero Waste Town

•Go Greener with Grangecon

•Family Addiction Support Network

4. Creative Award

The most impactful or innovative initiative that harnesses artistic expression to spur SDG Action and awareness through creativity, empowering and connecting people.

•Mayo Dark Skies

•Take Apart Carlow

•Galway Cheshire House

5. Includer Award

The project/group that makes the most innovative and impactful effort to ensure that excluded groups become part of the SDG dialogue and decision making in their community or at international levels.

•Community Garden Moneygall

•St. Patrick's Cathedral, Dublin

•Family Addiction Support Network

6. Connector Award

The team/project that demonstrates innovative or impactful ways to engage multiple stakeholders or build networks to generate the transformational change needed to make the SDGs a reality.

•Galway Cheshire House

•Community Wetlands Forum

•Family Addiction Support Network

For more information on these projects, Spark Change and the SDGs visit www.sparkchange.ie.