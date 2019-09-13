'Disgraceful,' state of Dublin Street in Carlow Town 'laughable' after Irish Water works

"Disgraceful," councillors have hit out at the state of Dublin Street in Carlow Town and have labelled the surface "laughable" after Irish Water works.

Speaking at this month's full meeting of the Council, Cllr John Cassin said the condition of the surface was "laughable" after watermains replacement works were recently carried out.

Director of Services, Dan McInerney, said the Council were "not happy with the reinstatement" and they had been on to the contractor to take it out and do it again.

At the Carlow Municipal District meeting on Thursday, Cllr Fergal Browne said that Dublin Street will not be resurfaced until next year and it's "disgraceful".