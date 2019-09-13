Carlow Town skatepark to cost around €220,000 with ducting for CCTV to be installed

Works are to begin on Carlow Town skatepark by the end of the year at a cost of around €226,000, Carlow Live can reveal.

Cllr John Cassin has welcomed the "positive news" with the site also to get ducting for CCTV cameras.

"It'll be started before the end of the year and shouldn't take that long. It's great, not everybody plays rugby," he added.

It is expected to take 3-4 months for the skatepark to be built on the Burrin Road.

Pictured above is the plan for the skatepark.

Cllr Cassin said: "I am delighted to see this project come to fruition after a lot of representation to the Council on this."