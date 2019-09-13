'Scope for it,' calls for lifeguard to be on duty in Carlow Town during summer months

Calls have been made for a lifeguard to be on duty in Carlow Town during the busy summer months.

Cllr Fergal Browne raised the issue at this month's meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

He highlighted that there's a lifeguard on duty at Clashganny and Bagenalstown in summer but none in Carlow Town even though it's the same river and has a greater population size.

"There should be scope for a lifeguard to be on duty," he added.