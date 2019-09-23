One of the 'largest towns in Ireland, it's not good enough' anger over bus service delay

Councillors have hit out over the delay around the installation of the Carlow Town Bus Service.

A motion was tabled at this month's full meeting of Carlow County Council which called for "a very clear date" on the installation of the bus service.

Cllr John Cassin is asking that the "National Transport Authority come to a meeting of Carlow County Council and give a very clear date for the commencement of the town bus service".

Speaking at the meeting, he said: "I think it's two years since they came over to Tullow to present it [the proposal] to us. I am not happy because there is still no progress."

He added that many other urban areas now had their own bus service.

In response, the NTA has said it will make a presentation to Carlow Municipal District when substantial progress has been made and it is expected that this meeting will take place in October.

Cllr Andrea Dalton said: "We are the 13th or 14th biggest town in the country and not having a bus service is not good enough."

Cllr Cassin's motion was passed at the meeting.

Councillors previously expressed their concern over the future of the Carlow Town bus service and the mention of making a "business case" for the project.

Members were given an update at the February meeting of Carlow County Council when Director of Services at the local authority, Dan McInerney, said he was "disappointed" with the update from the NTA.

The NTA had hoped that sanction to proceed to tender for the project would have been given in 2018 with the tender process taking place in the first three months of 2019.

"Unfortunately this has not transpired due to competing priorities within the NTA," according to the update given to members.