'People are getting fed up of talking,' says councillor over plans for Carlow Town

"People are getting fed up of talking," said Cllr Adrienne Wallace over plans for Carlow Town and she said that residents and businesses want to see action.

Cllr Wallace made the remarks at the September meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Members were receiving a presentation from Pierce Kavanagh, Economic Development Officer in Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office.

Mr Kavanagh was updating members on meetings held and public consultations on the future development of Carlow Town from the Perry's Site to the "masterplan" for the town's centre and the next 20 years.

Cllr John Cassin said "people have done this quite a few times, they have sat around a table, and no project has come to fruition".

On the Perry's Site and contracts being tendered for proposed office space at the vacant premises, Cllr Cassin said: "We don't seem to be making any progress in being shovel ready [on projects]."

Cllr Ken Murnane said it "does boil down to a delivery date and getting projects shovel ready".

Cllr Andrea Dalton said that the masterplan for the town and the Perry's Site project "can't end up being another plan as we're all planned out, it has to lead to action".

In response, Mr Kavanagh said the masterplan is ongoing and they're getting as much input into that plan as they can and he added: "This should be the final plan for the next 20 years."

On the Perry's Site, he added that the Council were ensuring that they were ready for the next round of funding after previously failing to secure any money following an earlier application.