UPDATED: Traffic lights back working now in Carlow Town at the Shamrock Plaza
Be advised!
File photo
Traffic lights are back working in Carlow Town at the Shamrock Plaza, according to AA Roadwatch.
Road users be advised!
03/03/2020
Search our Archive
File photo
Traffic lights are back working in Carlow Town at the Shamrock Plaza, according to AA Roadwatch.
Road users be advised!
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on