ALERT: Gardaí issue advice to help avoid theft of catalytic converters

Gardaí have issued a warning to motorists to take precautions to avoid a catalytic converter being stolen from their vehicles.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device which is attached to the exhaust on the under body of a vehicle.

Gardaí said these car parts are being stolen for their high value metal, they are expensive to replace and these thefts can cause substantial damage.

Gardaí said: "These thefts occur very quickly with those involved being very proficient in what they do.

"A lot of these thefts occur in broad daylight and sometimes in public car parks.

"When parking in public, park in non-isolated places where there is good street lighting.

"Consider purchasing a catalytic converter lock or clamp, which will help prevent its theft and deter any potential criminals. Have the catalytic converter marked with VIN or vehicle registration number."

The advice by Meath Crime Prevention added: "Report any suspicious activity, if you see persons examining or working on a vehicle in a suspicious manner, please contact Gardaí on 999 or 112."