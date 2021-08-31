Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Carlow to keep its current Local Property Tax rate

The decision was reached at the latest Carlow County Council meeting.

Local Property Tax

Local Property Tax

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Carlow County Council has agreed to keep its current Local Property Tax (LPT) rate.

Previously, management had sought a 15% hike to generate an estimated €600,000, but the elected representatives present decided that 2022’s rate would be unchanged from this year’s.

This now means that there is a retention of the 5% increase which was previously agreed in 2019.

The council's LPT rate was the focus of a special meeting yesterday afternoon.

According to the Revenue Office, LPT is a self-assessed tax charged on the market value of residential properties in the State.

Anyone liable for this tax is required by law to pay their LPT liabilities on an annual basis.

Further information on LPT can be found at revenue.ie.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media