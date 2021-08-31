Carlow to keep its current Local Property Tax rate

Local Property Tax
Carlow County Council has agreed to keep its current Local Property Tax (LPT) rate.
Previously, management had sought a 15% hike to generate an estimated €600,000, but the elected representatives present decided that 2022’s rate would be unchanged from this year’s.
This now means that there is a retention of the 5% increase which was previously agreed in 2019.
The council's LPT rate was the focus of a special meeting yesterday afternoon.
According to the Revenue Office, LPT is a self-assessed tax charged on the market value of residential properties in the State.
Anyone liable for this tax is required by law to pay their LPT liabilities on an annual basis.
Further information on LPT can be found at revenue.ie.
