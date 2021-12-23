Search

23 Dec 2021

Epatante and Not So Sleepy set for rematch in Christmas Hurdle

Epatante and Not So Sleepy set for rematch in Christmas Hurdle

Epatante and Not So Sleepy set for rematch in Christmas Hurdle

Reporter:

Reporter

Fighting Fifth dead-heaters Epatante and Not So Sleepy meet again in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on St Stephen's Day, December 26.

Nicky Henderson’s mare Epatante won the race in 2019 before she went on to land the Champion Hurdle, but it has not been plain sailing since then.

She underwent surgery in the summer for a back issue which Henderson felt was hindering her hurdling and she then shared victory at Newcastle on her return.

Beaten by Silver Streak in this race 12 months ago, Henderson hopes she is a different proposition this year.

“You wouldn’t want to see the Epatante that was at Kempton last year, I think she was uncomfortable before the race and she didn’t jump with her normal accuracy and speed. She was very fidgety before the race, but take nothing away from Silver Streak,” he said.

“I’d have to say I’m very happy.”

Hughie Morrison’s nine-year-old Not So Sleepy gained his first Grade One win at Newcastle, showing his versatility having also been a smart performer on the Flat.

“He has probably improved two or three pounds since last spring but he did deserve a win in a race like the Fighting Fifth,” said Morrison.

Ahoy Senor was very impressive at Newbury
Ahoy Senor was very impressive at Newbury (Steven Paston/PA)

As well as the King George VI Chase and Christmas Hurdle, there is a third Grade One on the card in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase which sees a mouthwatering clash between Ahoy Senor and Bravemansgame.

Both were Grade One-winning novice hurdlers last season and have taken extremely well to fences.

Lucinda Russell’s Ahoy Senor tipped up on his chasing debut at Carlisle but was extremely impressive in Grade Two company at Newbury.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame arrives unbeaten in two runs over fences at Newton Abbot and Haydock, where he accounted for more experienced rivals in Fusil Raffles and Itchy Feet respectively.

Kiltealy Briggs and Tea Clipper complete the field.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media