BEWARE: Carlow warning after 'disgraceful' moneylenders target vulnerable during coronavirus crisis

Moneylenders have been accused of "outrageous opportunism" for exploiting vulnerable people during the coronavirus by the national president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Moneylenders have conducted an extensive leaflet drop in the town of Clonmel, County Tipperary, over the last few days.

"This is absolutely disgusting behaviour," says Society of St Vincent de Paul national president Kieran Stafford, who is based in the South East.

"I was outraged when one of the leaflets was dropped in my door. You just have to question the timing of this leaflet drop. This is nothing but ruthless exploitation of people who have lost their jobs and are facing a desperate situation. These moneylenders are setting up a trap for people by charging exorbitant rates to people who will have little chance of paying back the sums involved. It is disgraceful and they should be called out for their behaviour," he adds.