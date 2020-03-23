Covid-19 cases are having fewer close contact cases since social distancing was implemented

Covid-19 cases are now having fewer close contact cases according to Minister for Health Simon Harris, but the public cannot become complacent with social distancing.

Speaking on RTE Morning Ireland , Minister Harris stated that out of the new cases reported, these cases are having fewer close contacts. Meaning that people are enacting social distancing and self isolation.

Minister Harris continued to outline that the Public Health Emergency Team is meeting tomorrow, as a result of this meeting more social distancing guidelines will be issued.

However, as people attempt to social distance beaches and other public places saw large volumes of people flock to the outdoors at the weekend, resulting in closures of sites across the country.

According to Minister Harris there were "large gatherings" at Glendalough in Co.Wicklow in particular this weekend. To which the county council responded by shutting down the premises as accurate social distancing could not be carried out on site.

Harris acknowledged the challenge that isolating has on people, stated that "people have been asked to do a huge amount and it’s very challenging, and it’s awkward and it can be difficult for families, you remember people who have maybe kids at home, and no schools no sports."

Yet it is paramount that you "abide by the social distancing, that means that there should be two meters between you and other people. If you can't do that you shouldn't be operating" according to Minister Harris.