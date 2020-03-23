Supermacs, McDonalds, Krispy Kreme and Subway are scheduled to close their doors this week

Michaela O'Dea

Reporter:

Michaela O'Dea

Supermacs, McDonalds, Krispy Kreme and Subway are scheduled to close their doors across Ireland this week.

These closures do not come as a result of government orders, rather as a method of instilling social distancing and removing the ability of people to congregate in seating areas. 

Supermacs will close their seating areas this Thursday March 26 at 7pm. They made this announcement to allow emergency services which avail of the fast food outlets across Ireland to make alternative arrangements.