Carlow school closures to be extended due to coronavirus crisis, says Minister

Carlow schools will not be reopening after March 29, the Minister for Education has confirmed today (Tuesday).

Speaking this morning, Minister Joe McHugh said confirmation of the extended closures will come today or tomorrow.

Addressing the matter of Leaving Cert exams, Minister McHugh said: “I think we owe it to those young people who are studying and putting in the effort to see this through to try to have these exams this year. When I say this year, I mean the dates that are defined for this year.

“That’s what we are working towards.”

The Minister was speaking on Galway Bay FM radio.