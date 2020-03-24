Another Covid-19 death confirmed in Ireland as number of cases jumps to 1,329

There has been one new death from coronavirus confirmed in Ireland on Tuesday evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The tragic passing of a male patient in the east of the country with an underlying condition has brought Ireland's Covid-19 death toll to seven.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 204 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. There are now 1,329 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The data from HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 22 March (965 cases), reveals:

55% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 45 years

277 cases have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 36 cases have been admitted to ICU

247 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 535, (55% of all cases)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 47%

If you are experiencing symptoms, such as fever and cough, self isolate and call your GP who will guide you and refer you for a test if necessary.

Worldwide, the figures have surpassed 400,000 with a total of 409,052 cases reported in 196 countries.

In total, there have been 18,262 deaths and the number of recoveries has amounted to 107,073.