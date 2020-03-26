Government announces plans for temporary mortuaries for 'surge when it comes'

The latest Covid-19 briefing from the Irish Government has revealed plans to open temporary mortuaries for the "surge when it comes".

"We are as everyone now knows in the midst of a very serious public health crisis. We are still largely in the preparation phase, getting the country ready, and putting the necessary infrastructure in place.

"In particular the medical infrastructure to deal with the surge, when it comes," the spokesperson announced in a live video online.

"As part of this work we are also preparing for the wider consequences of the surge, including the deeply sensitive issue of temporary mortuary facilities.

A group of senior officials from across Government and relevant agencies is working together on this matter, and is guided and informed by the need for compassion and care for families who will be affected. As with all matters in this crisis, we will keep you informed every step of the way. Thank you for your understanding on this very particularly sensitive matter," the official said.