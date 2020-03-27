UPDATED: Carlow people! Ireland goes into lockdown in fight against Covid-19

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar has announced that from midnight tonight, for a two-week period until Sunday, April 14, everybody must stay at home except in exceptional circumstances such as essential work and to get essential goods.

"Everybody must stay at home until Easter Sunday except in certain circumstances," stated An Taoiseach.

Circumstances in which people are allowed to leave home are for essential work, buying food, visiting doctor for medical appointments, caring for someone or exercising within 2km of home.

All public and private gatherings outside are prohibited including family visits.