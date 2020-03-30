Carlow people! FREE online, live and interactive classes for Leaving and Junior Cert

Expert help from award winning www.revise.ie is now available for free thanks to the innovation of Carl Lynch.

revise.ie has worked with teachers to offer online, live and interactive classes which are available free to any student to supplement the work they are already doing with schools.

In what started as a means to make this content available to the students of St Kieran’s College in Kilkenny has now, it seems, gone to a much wider audience.

Carl who normally has 30 students in his Leaving Certificate classroom has, this week, had nearly 400 students attending that same class, similar numbers attended English classes which were also available in this first week as were classes for Second, Third and Fifth Year students.

Other subjects are online with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Music, Accounting, Business and others expected for Junior Cert and Leaving Cert students.

So if you hear the wonderful tones of Daniel O’Donnell playing from a computer near you - it turns out that it might not be a change of musical taste for your son or daughter but rather a sign that they are studying hard - this is, it seems, how they do maths today.

For more go to www.revise.ie

"These are extraordinary times in education. When on Thursday 12th March the Taoiseach and his advisors made the decision to shut schools immediately every school in Ireland, and every teacher in them, made the move to try innovate to ensure that although the classroom experience would be different the education could continue," Karl Lynch said.

All of our schools have done a massive amount of work in this area and anecdotally you hear of wonderful accounts of "overworked" students still doing homework and classwork albeit now in an online environment.

It was an extraordinary ask of teachers and schools, both Primary and Secondary, to try - in a completely new way - to continue their essential work.