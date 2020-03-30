Carlow people! Fewer rail services being offered to local commuters from this week
New public transport timetables have taken effect with Irish Rail operating a 60% reduction in service due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The changes come after recommendations from the Government that public transport should only be used by essential workers and those who have to use services.
The National Transport Authority says Irish Rail and Bus Éireann services will be running on revised schedules as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
Transport authorities say passenger numbers on public transport are generally down around 80%, but there are concerns about social distancing on some busier services.
⏱ From Mon 30th March, a revised schedule will operate across ALL routes. Train sizes maximised for social distancing.— Iarnród Éireann #StayHomeSaveLives (@IrishRail) March 27, 2020
