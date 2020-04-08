Do the right thing! Stay at home this Easter, urges Ireland's Covid-19 emergency team

The expert team co-ordinating Ireland's fight against Covid-19 has urged the public to do the right thing and stay at home this Easter weekend.

A message to the general public on behalf of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) appealed to the public to continue to comply with the lockdown restrictions designed to save lives.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team expressed concern that a proportion of the population may seek to travel to holiday destinations, holiday homes and mobile homes across the country this weekend, despite travel restrictions in place since the 27th March.

“An Garda Síochána has been visibly present on the roads this past week assisting the public with compliance and to them NPHET is grateful.

“Given the mass community transmission of Covid-19 across Europe, the European Centre for Disease Control is expected to advise of the importance of continuing public health restrictions.

“While current restrictions have reduced the number of people becoming infected by one confirmed case, this depends on people staying at home and following public health advice.

“There has been unprecedented sacrifices made across society in recent weeks to protect all people on this island from COVID-19. We urge the public, on this Easter holiday with sunshine and isolation fatigue, to stay the course and comply with the recommendations and measures in place. Stay at home and keep Ireland safe.

“Covid-19 is in our households, not only our nursing homes. It is in our community. Do the right thing. Spread the message not the virus,” it said.

The team issued the call on the same day 36 people died after contracting the virus in Ireland. This is the biggest fatality rate to date.