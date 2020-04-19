LATEST: Number of Covid-19 coronavirus deaths as Carlow cases see another increase

Saturday's Covid-19 update for Ireland confirmed another 41 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 571.

The number of confirmed Carlow Covid-19 cases went up by ten on Saturday evening when the number of those who tested positive in Carlow increased from 59 to 69.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Saturday April 18, had been informed that 41 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

· 35 deaths located in the east, 2 in the north west and 4 in the west of the country

· The deaths included 23 females and 18 males

· The median age of today’s reported deaths is 83

· 35 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 571 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. A summary of all 571 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that;

· 326 (57%) of those who died were male, 245 (43%) were female

· The age range is 23 - 105 years

· The median age of those who died is 83

· 330 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 46 admitted to ICU

As of 11.15am Saturday 18 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

· An additional 630 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

· An additional 148 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 14,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.