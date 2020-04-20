LATEST: 77 Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Ireland as number of Carlow cases rise to 78

Seventy-seven more people have sadly died from Covid-19, bringing the overall death toll in the Republic of Ireland to 687, the Department of Health has confirmed this evening.

This is a higher number of additional deaths than the figure for the previous day which stood at 39.

The number of Carlow cases now stands at 78 - up from 71 the previous day.

It was also disclosed that nationally over 401 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed.

There are 15,652 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.