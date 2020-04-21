LATEST: Covid-19 death toll in Ireland passes the 700 mark with 388 new cases confirmed

The number of people who have died from Covid-19 in Ireland has passed the 700 mark while over 16,000 people have tested positive as having contracted the coronavirus.

Covid-19 has claimed a further 44 lives in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified, as of April 21, that the number of people who have died after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic has now reached 731.

There were an additional 388 confirmed cases of the virus notified to the Department of Health.

There is now a total of 16,040 confirmed Covid cases in Ireland.

55% of patients have fully recovered from Covid-19, 8,377 out of 15,186 cases with up to date analysis done for today's NPHET meeting.

111,584 tests had been carried out in Ireland and completed as of midnight on Monday.

Of today's 44 deaths, 37 were in the East, 2 in the West, 2 in the North-West and 3 in the South.

26 females, 18 males with a median age of 87.