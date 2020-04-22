Chief medical officer is appealing to everyone to stay at home despite good weather

The Chief Medical Officer is appealing to people to continue obeying the Covid-19 restrictions especially with temperatures set to hit 18C in many places in the coming days.

In the national media, Dr Tony Holohan, says there has been a noticeable increase in the number of people out and about in recent days.



“We’ve seen anecdotal reports of that [people being out] and just in my own experience yes I agree,” said the Chief Medical Officer to breakingnews.ie.

“And warm weather understandably brings people out. And we understand that given the nature of the arrangements that are in place, it is difficult for people. It’s challenging.

“And those temptations are easy to understand. We don’t want any complacency. We want to keep going with the measures."

Current restrictions recommend that everyone should stay at home. You should only leave:

- to shop for essential food and household goods;

- Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

- Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people (NOTE: You should not be carrying out social visits or playdates for your children with members of your extended family, such as their cousins etc. If they do not live in your household, DO NOT visit them.)

- Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

- Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing