Half of all Critical Care beds in Ireland are vacant, according to latest figures

Half of all Critical Care Beds in Ireland are currently vacant, according to latest figures contained in the HSE's latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals.

There are 542 Critical Care Beds in Ireland with 271 beds occupied and 271 beds vacant as of 8pm on Sunday. Of that figure, 93 are occupied by patients confirmed as having Covid-19.

That is a reduction of 24 from Sunday, April 27. In the time, four patients confirmed as having Covid-19 lost their lives in Critical Care Units.

According to the HSE, there are 143 available beds as only 415 of the total of 542 beds are currently open and staffed.