LATEST: Rise in number of people diagnosed with coronavirus Covid-19 in Carlow

There has been a rise in the number of people in Carlow that have tested positive for Covid-19.

Latest figures released by the Department of Health on Friday show the total number of people who have tested positive in Carlow is now 133 - up one.

Neighbouring counties have however seen further rises announced.

Kildare has 1,312 cases up from 1,302.

Tipperary has risen to 512 cases up from 506.

Kilkenny has held steady today at 265 cases.

Westmeath has 633 cases up from 627. Longford is up one to 260 cases.

The number of infections in Dublin is now 10,885 up from 10,840.

The county breakdown relates to the latest figures confirmed on Wednesday, May 6.

The new confirmed fatalities bring to 1,429 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic.Up to date, national figures announced on Friday revealed that 27 more people have died in Ireland after contracting the virus.

With 156 extra cases announced on Friday, a total of 22,541 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Ireland since February 29.