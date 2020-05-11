Carlow musicians! All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil silenced for 2020 due to Covid-19

In compliance with Government guidelines and restrictions in relation to the Coronavirus pandemic, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann has announced that the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil, scheduled for Mullingar in August, has been cancelled.

The Fleadh is one of the biggest cultural festivals in the world. It attracted 750,000 people from all over the world last year and generated €50m for the region.

Comhaltas has announced that the 32 County Fleadhs, 4 Provincial Fleadhs and 40 Community Festivals are also cancelled. The Fleadhs in Britain and America are cancelled. All 18 Cultural Centres are closed.

The Ardstiúrthóir Labhrás Ó Murchú said: "This is a severe blow for the cultural and economic life of many communities. However, Comhaltas is already planning a programme of renewal and enhancement for all our activities and events at home and abroad. The All-Ireland Fleadh 2021 is again scheduled for Mullingar."