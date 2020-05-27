Phase 1 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions - in effect since May 18

These measures are now in place since May 18 and are the first phase of the easing of restrictions put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19

Stay at home

You should still stay at home as much as you possibly can.

Meeting small groups outside

Up to 4 people who don't live together can meet outdoors while keeping at least 2 metres apart.

Funerals

Attendance at funerals is kept to a maximum of 10 people - and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

Shops and other commercial businesses

Shops that can reopen

- hardware stores

- builders merchants and those providing essential supplies and tools for gardening

- farming and agriculture; garden centres and farmers markets

- Opticians/Optometrists/Outlets providing hearing test services, selling hearing aids and appliances

- retailers involved in the sale, supply and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles and related facilities (for example, tyre sales and repairs)

- office products and services; electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for home. This does not include homeware stores

Outdoor shops

Shops that are mainly outdoor (for example: garden centres, hardware stores, farmers' markets) can reopen so long as social distancing measures can be put in place.

Education and childcare

Opening of schools and colleges

School and college buildings are open for access by teachers for organisation and distribution of remote learning

Work

People who work outdoors

A phased return of outdoor workers (for example: construction workers, gardeners, including people working on allotments) has commenced. Social distancing requirements continue to apply.

Remote working

Remote working is to continue for all workers or businesses that can do so.

Sport and tourism

Outdoor spaces

Outdoor spaces and tourism sites (for example: car parks, beaches, mountain walks) are open where people can move around freely and where social distancing can be maintained.

Group exercise

You can exercise - either on your own or in a group of no more than 4 people - where social distancing can be maintained and where there is no contact with other people.

Sports

It is now possible to participate in a range of sporting activities in groups of no more than 4 people within 5 kilometres of the households of those involved.

Social distancing should be maintained at all times.

The range of sports which can resume is as follows:

golf

pitch and putt

tennis

equestrian sport (not in indoor arenas)

athletics (clubs in outdoor track setting)

cycling

triathlon

orienteering

bowls

angling

open water swimming

sailing

rowing

canoeing

hillwalking

Health and social care

There will be increased delivery of non-COVID-19 care and services alongside COVID-19 care to meet demand through:

implementing measures to ensure safe delivery of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 care and services side by side

continuing to deliver care and services in new ways (for example: through telephone, online, virtual clinics) and new models of care to meet demand and to alleviate concerns of patients, service users and healthcare workers

the use of masks, personal protective equipment, testing and other measures that may emerge over time

continuing to support the mental health and wellbeing initiatives directed to meeting the diverse mental health and resilience needs of the public during these times