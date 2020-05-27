Phase 3 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions - June 29

These measures are part of the third phase of lifting the public health restrictions due to Covid-19 and are currently set to come into force on June 29. They come into effect on top of the measures announced as part of Phase 2.

Stay at home

You should still stay at home as much as you possibly can. You can travel no further than 20 kilometres away from your home.

Education and childcare

Childcare for essential workers

The opening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of essential workers will take place in a phased manner. Social distancing and other requirements will apply.

Work

People who can work safely while maintaining a 2 metre distance from others

Organisations can open where employees have low levels of daily interaction with people.

Remote working is to continue for all workers or businesses that can currently do so.

Health and social care

Phased visiting will begin in hospitals, residential centres and prisons. Consideration will be given to the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other protections.

Shops and other commercial businesses

Retail outlets

The opening of all other non-essential retail outlets will be phased in on the basis of a restriction on the number of staff and customers per square metre so that social distancing can be maintained.

This is to be limited to retail outlets with a street-level entrance and exit and does not include those in enclosed shopping centres due to higher risk.

Cafés and restaurants

Cafés and restaurants providing on-premises food and beverages can reopen. They must comply with social distancing and strict cleaning protocols.

Sport and tourism

Playgrounds

Playgrounds will be allowed to reopen where social distancing and hygiene can be maintained.

Sporting activities

Sporting activities and events can resume “behind closed doors”, where arrangements are in place to enable participants to maintain social distancing.

Transport and travel

Travel restrictions

Travel restrictions may be implemented on numbers travelling to and in major urban centres on weekdays and weekend days.

Public and private transport

Public transport providers are to actively restrict and monitor passenger numbers to ensure compliance with social distancing.

Restrictions are to be implemented on numbers of private cars.

Specific measures will be introduced at ports and airports.