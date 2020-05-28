LATEST: Number of Covid-19 confirmed cases in Carlow and its neighbouring counties

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow remained at 152 as of Wednesday, May 27.

The figures were published by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Meanwhile, a total of 257 people have tested positive in Laois since the end of February.

Kildare has increased by 13 cases, to 1,408.

Kilkenny has two new cases, up to 336.

The county breakdown refers to the most recent figures confirmed on midnight at Monday, May 25.

Restrictions began to lift on Monday, May 18 with Phase I of the lockdown roadmap starting.

Phase II is due to start in 12 days' time on June 8 when libraries and small shops can open, people can travel up to 20km and home visits are allowed again.

Until then, people are still being told to stay at home unless going out for the following reasons:

- To go to work is if your workplace is open and you can't work from home.

- To shop for items that you need.

- To exercise within 5km of your home.

- For medical reasons including the care of others.

- To meet with friends and family within 5km, in groups of no more than four (while social distancing).

Garden centres, hardware stores re-opened as well as mechanics and opticians. Construction workers could also go back to work.

Golf and tennis are the first sports to be allowed re-commence but people can only play if they are within 5km of their home. Only members will be allowed to participate.