LATEST: Positive Covid-19 cases in Carlow rises and details from neighbouring counties

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow has risen again, according to figures published on Thursday, May 28.

The new cases were confirmed in figures published by the Department of Health for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The data shows that there are 154 people in Carlow on record as having contracted the virus - up from 152.

Kildare has 1,414 cases, to 1,408 while there are 258 people in Laois who tested positive.

Kilkenny has had 337 up from 336.

Dublin has reached 11,996 up from 11,961.

The county breakdown refers to the most recent figures confirmed on midnight at Tuesday, May 26.

Up to date figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that nine more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. There have now been a total 1,639 deaths in Ireland.

A further 46 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. There is now a total of 24,841 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.